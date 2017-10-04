Strong Stags see off Wrens as Evans keeps his promise

Two goals in as many minutes midway through the first half saw Mansfield Town seal a 2-0 victory at non-League neighbours Rainworth MW as Stags boss Steve Evans kept a promise.

The Wrens were upset when Evans decided to play his U21s instead of the first team in a potentially lucrative pre-season friendly.

But Evans promised to send a strong side up for a friendly when he could and kept that promise last night as Lee Angol and Jacob Mellis shot down the Northern Counties East League Premier Division outfit.

Skippered by Rhys Bennett, Mansfield sent a side with plenty of first teamers in it and Angol staked a claim for a recall at Colchester on Saturday when he broke through on 25 minutes, heading in from a Lewis Collins cross.

Within a minute the hugely impressive Mellis smashed home a second into the bottom corner from 20 yards after bursting from midfield.

The game also saw on loan Oxford striker Kane Hemmings get another 45 minutes of action under his belt as he continues to strive for his first Stags goal.

Angol and Mellis both played an hour and did their hopes of a recall this weekend no harm at all.

STAGS XI: Olejnik, Collins, Harrison (Wilder), Bennett (C), Benning, Hakeem, Mellis (Ward), Healey, Hamilton, Angol (Blake), Hemmings (Graham). Sub not used: Wilson.

ATTENDANCE: 203.