TEAM NEWS: Exeter City v Mansfield Town

Steve Evans has made two changes to his Mansfield Town starting line-up at St James Park to take on Exeter City.

CJ Hamilton and James Baxendale make way for Kevan Hurst and Pat Hoban as the Stags look to close in on the top seven.

Stags are four points off seventh placed Blackpool who take on fellow play-off chasers Luton Town this afternoon.

STAGS: Shearer, Collins (c), Pearce, Bennett, Benning, Clements, McGuire, Hurst, Hemmings, Hoban, Green.

Subs: Jensen, M.Rose, D.Rose, Henderson, Baxendale, Hamilton, Thomas.

EXETER: Pym, Woodman, James, Holmes, Wheeler, Watkins, JMT, Taylor, Stacey, Reid, Brown.

Subs: Tillson, Harley, Grant, Oakley, McAlinden, Hamon, Croll.