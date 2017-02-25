TEAM NEWS: Mansfield Town v Newport County

The Mansfield Town side showed four changes for today’s visit of bottom club Newport County.

In came striker Pat Hoban, and midfielders Joel Byrom, CJ Hamilton and Jamie McGuire.

They replaced Matt Green, Alfie Potter, Alex MacDonald and the suspended Hayden White.

Lee Collins dropped back to cover the vacant right back spot.

Danny Rose was forced to drop out the 18 with a slight knock sustained in training.

Newport were able to include former Stag Mitch Rose, who will face an FA charge next week after knocking a red card from a referee’s hand last weekend, which was eventually rescinded.

Stags were looking for a return to winning ways after taking only one point out of the last two games and dropping out of the top seven play-off places.

They will have to do it, however, with assistant boss Paul Raynor in the directors’ box after accepting an FA charge for being sent to the stand during the draw with Accrington.

Stags manager Steve Evans was sent to the stand last weekend but is on bench today and answering his FA charge this coming week.

The visitors, although bottom, have rallied of late and had only lost once in their last eight games.

STAGS: Kean; Collins, Pearce, Bennett, Benning; Whiteman, Byrom, McGuire, Hamilton; Hoban, Coulthirst. Subs: Shearer, MacDonald, Potter, Green, Arquin, Baxendale, Hemmings.

NEWPORT: Day, Butler, Jones, Reid, Samuel, Flynn, O’Brien, Demetriou, Rose, Bird, Gordon. Subs: Bittner, Jackson, Bignot, Sheehan, Bennett, Owen-Evans, Williams.

REFEREE: Ross Joyce of Cleveland.