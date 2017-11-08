Teen striker signs as Hucknall bolster firepower

Hucknall Town are giving 16-year-old striker Niall Towle a chance and have also made moves to bring in a recognised goalscorer as they beef up their forward options.

Towle has already signed and boss Andy Graves is waiting to speak to his other target.

“He will just be introduced slowly from the bench,” he said.

“Niall is almost 17. I have watched him in a couple of games and I spoke to his dad a few weeks ago.

“I needed someone on the bench who can change the game.

“I think physically he can handle it after watching him play for Long Eaton Academy against Mansfield Town and Scunthorpe.

“I am not going to kill him and just throw him in. But I think he could be something a bit different and we will look after him and hopefully educate him as well.

“I have never been scared about giving young lads a game and a chance if they are good enough. We do things the right way and look after them.”

On the other striker, he added: “I have put seven days in for another striker that’s actually banging the goals in. But we will have competition for him as I know there are other sides who have put in seven days for him too.

“I won’t name him at the moment. We’ll let those seven days pass by and hopefully I can talk to him.

“But, as we saw with Shaun Smith, we can’t compete with the money that other clubs are paying out.

“But we give players a good platform, and a good place to play.”