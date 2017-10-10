This former Mansfield Town striker has just signed for Belper Town

A former Mansfield Town striker is hoping to hit the goals trail for non-League side Belper Town.

The Evo-Stik NPL side this week signed Ben Hutchinson and joint Nailers boss Ant Danylyk said: “He’s got good experience having played at the top level and will hopefully get us plenty of goals.

“I’m hoping he’ll be available to make his debut this weekend.”

Hutchinson has most recently been at Basford and has great experience both in non-league football and above, having played for Middlesbrough in the Premier League, scoring at Manchester City on his debut, and then signing for Celtic.

Having featured in the SPL for Celtic, Dundee and Kilmarnock, regular games for the likes of Lincoln City and Mansfield followed before dropping down the leagues with Nuneaton and then Basford, for whom he scored a hat-trick when Belper were thumped 7-1 towards the end of last season.

Hutchinson played 38 times for the Stags during his two and a half year stay, scoring seven times.