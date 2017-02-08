Thomas back to terrorise the Stags?

Former Stags winger Nathan Thomas could be back to torment Mansfield Town when struggling Hartlepool United visit One Call Stadium on Saturday.

The winger is building match fitness after returning from three months out with injury and has twice come off the bench for the first team in recent weeks.

He was able to get more minutes under his belt yesterday, ironically in a home 2-1 Central League reserves win over a young Mansfield Town side.

Thomas began the season as he ended the last and scored a series of stunning goals.

However, the skilled left-footer suffered a groin injury at Barnet at the start of October and has only just returned.

The 22-year-old remains grateful to the Stags for bringing him back to England and to then boss Adam Murray for allowing him to return home to the North-East.

Currently sat 18th, six points above the drop zone, United’s future looks brighter after the appointment of the vastly experienced Dave Jones as manager last month.