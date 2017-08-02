Thomas leads young Stags to trophy triumph at Rainworth

Jack Thomas captained Mansfield Town U21s and netted a penalty to help win the annual Green Energy Challenge Trophy with a 4-1 success for the Stags at Rainworth MW last night.

Zayn Hakeem also weighed in with a brace and Keaton Ward tucked away a late spot kick too.

Rainworth had been hoping to play the Stags’ first team, but boss Steve Evans decided at the last minute to send his U21s while, at the same, time, promising a first team friendly at Kirklington Road in November as compensation.

A crowd of 320 watched Hakeem put the visitors in front on 32 minutes, netting at the second attempt after keeper Townsend had saved his first shot.

Then right on half-time Thomas smashed home a spot kick down the middle of the goal to double their interval advantage.

The Wrens began the second half well and were back in the contest from Julian Lawrence headed home a 58th minute corner.

But Hakeem sealed the win on 85 minutes as he ran clear to round the keeper and, two minutes later, another penalty award saw Keaton tuck away the fourth.

STAGS: Wilson, Baldwin, McDonald, Harrison, Danquah, Blake, Thomas, Collins, Law, Graham, Hakeem. Subs: Sundby, Healey, Smith, Bloor, Phillips, Ward.