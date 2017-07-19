Tigers get their stripes back for new season

Have your say

The Tigers have got their stripes back and are now sharpening their claws ready for the new NCEL season.

Worksop Town have unveiled their 20/17/18 home kit and it is a throwback to their popular striped kits of the past.

Pictured modelling the new shirt here are new captain Steve Woolley, vice captain Jack Barnett and winger Adam Scott.

It looks set to make its debut against Matlock Town on Saturday, 29th July - a week before the Tigers entertain Hinckley AFC in the FA Cup.

The shirt includes a brand new sponsor in Sheffield-based computer firm Millgate.

More details will be released soon as to when the shirt will go on sale for fans.