Time is right for Stags to go for glory says CEO

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford believes this is the right time for the club to go all out for promotion.

Having found their Football League feet and now almost turning a profit, chairman John Radford and Carolyn have dug deep to bring in Steve Evans as manager and put together a squad that has the whole town excited.

“It feels almost like that season we got promoted from the Conference,” said Carolyn.

“I think we’ve done it the right way in consolidating and making sure we’d got all the foundations in place.

“Our vision with Steve is to get promoted this season and get promoted again next season if we can get that momentum going.

“Being favourites is great, though you also worry about anything going wrong and it puts a bit of pressure on you. But the bookies don’t usually get it wrong.

“I hope everything goes how we want it to go. It won’t be through lack of effort. We’re doing everything we can to push the club as far as it can go.”

She added: “We want that first game of the season to come now. The friendlies have been going well.

“We were great against Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough and I think, by Forest, Steve had purposely set up that hard run to almost try to break them a little bit to really make sure they are physically fit and strong.

“We now have that depth of squad we have maybe lacked in recent years. There is such a buzz.”

Not surprisingly season tickets have been flying out and she said: “Thank you to everyone who has bought season tickets so far.

“I think we sold 1,800 last year and we have sold over 2,300 this year so far which is brilliant.

“To the rest of the town I’d just say come and get your season tickets – it’s a great deal and there is going to be some amazing football to watch.

“Come and get on this rollercoaster from the beginning and come with us all the way to the end of the season.

“We really want people through the gates as the players feed off the crowd. We have fantastic supporters.”