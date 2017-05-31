Top class opposition at One Call for pre-season friendlies

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans said fans could look forward to some very attractive pre-season matches and he was already excited by the prospect of the announcement of the 2017/18 fixtures in three weeks.

As enthusiastic as ever, the Stags boss said: “The pre-season friendlies will be announced soon.

“They are just tying all the details up and confirming the dates.

“But we have three exciting fixtures here at the One Call Stadium.”

Stags will return for pre-season on Thursday, 29th June and Evans said: “The whole squad will come back for two or three days testing at the university.

“We’ll have a couple of football training days. Then we’ll go to Malta for a week, play a game or two over there, then come back into a real hotbed of pre-season with some top class clubs here and one or two tasty games away from here in which we’ll have to go and see the other side of the game and perform the same as we do here.”

The week before on Wednesday, 21st June, the new fixtures will be released.

“It’s always an exciting day for every football club,” he said.

“They will all wake up on June 21st believing they’re going to have the season that sees them get promoted or be champions or whatever their ambitions are.

“Given how tight it was last year, I don’t think there will be any club in League Two waking up thinking we can’t get involved in a promotion race.”