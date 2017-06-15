Toulon ace Joe wants to wear Forest armband

Hucknall-born Toulon Tournament winner Joe Worrall wants to go on and captain Nottingham Forest one day, after leading a young England team to glory.

The 20-year-old, who played for Hucknall Sports as a teen, captained an England representative side to a win over Ivory Coast in the final.

That followed four straight victories en route to the decider of the prestigious international tournament.

Wearing the captain’s armband for his country was a huge moment in his career.

And he’s hoping he can do the same one day for Forest.

He said: “It’s a very proud moment for me and my family.

“I’ve always been a leader and a confident person, but because I’m quite old compared to some of the other guys, I try to look after them and put my arm around them and help them.

“I’ve played a lot of first-team football this season which put me in good stead to come here and captain England, which I didn’t think I’d do but of course I’m very proud to have done that.

“So to captain England is brilliant, it’ll give me more experience to go back to Forest and maybe get the armband there one day.”

He was one of the more experienced players in the England squad, but credited his team-mates for coming together to win the competition.

“It’s my first trip and it’s a few of the other guys’ first trip too, but we all know how football works, we’re all at good clubs and have good backgrounds so we all understand each other and we all want to win.

“It helps when you’re all on the same page as your team-mates.”