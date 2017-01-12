Transfer gossip: Five players who could be set for big money moves

With the January transfer window in full swing Premier League clubs are busy bolstering their squads.

Manchester United have agreed to sell midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton for £22m and there promisies to be plenty more big money transfers over the next two weeks.

Ieuan Ivett takes a look at five big money players who could be set for a high-profile transfer.

Memphis Depay

The Netherlands are known for creating great young talents and Memphis Depay is one of them. He made big headlines playing for PSV Eindhoven; increasing his price tag to the whopping £31 million that Manchester United paid for him.

Excited Manchester United fans have been bitterly disappointed with the Dutch winger; as he has made only four appearances off the bench this league campaign, adding up to 20 minutes of Premier League football.

I know Manchester United pay ridiculous prices and wages, however £31 million has been wasted. Memphis must leave his club and join a club that will give him game time for him to grow as he is still currently a raw talent. If he develops his game at a different club or league, he has the potential to be special.

Anthony Martial

What many saw as a “panic signing” by Manchester United has turned out to be slightly better than expected...at first.

When Martial joined the Reds, he took the pressure extremely well and displayed great attacking prowess and speed; creating problems for opponents and scoring goals.

A slight dip in form saw him on the sideline near the end of last season and since the appointment of Jose Mourihno it hasn’t got much better. Signings such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mhkitaryan and the emergence of youngster Marcus Rashford has seen Martial decline in the pecking order for Manchester United’s attack. Martial must leave his club to develop his skills and get more experience of high standard professional football.

Maybe a loan spell in Europe would be good for him; as he has proved himself to be a useful asset for Manchester United in the Premier League already.

Dimitri Payet

Dimitri Payet and West Ham this season have had many lacklustre performances and a shocking drop of form in contrast to last season. Payet being West Ham’s talisman, has barely made any sort of impact since returning from the European Championships in the summer.

His deadly deadball precision and dribbling made him one of the best midfielders in the league last season, however a return to France may be a good option for him. West Ham have been a sinking ship until late, a standard Dimitri shouldn’t be playing in. He should leave his club if he wishes to achieve the standard of football he played in the summer for France.

Riyad Mahrez

From a Premier League medal to a relegation battle, it doesn’t take a genius to realise Leicester aren’t playing like they did last campaign.

Players like Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have been a fraction of the players they were; however have shown they haven’t lost it all together, in the Champions League campaign. Riyad has played extremely well on the European stage; showing why he won Premier League player of the season for 2015/16.

A relegation battle is not where he belongs. Riyad must leave the his club, move to a European club and compete for major trophies again; a pressure he seems to thrive under.

Borja Baston

When Swansea City broke their record signing fee this summer, Borja Baston was not what many expected.

The striker had been on many loan spells in his career, his latest being at Eibar before his move to South Wales; a club he scored an impressive amount of league goals at. Since joining the Premier League, the Spanish striker has not settled to the fast-paced, physical nature of the league.

Due to this he’s sat on the bench most weeks, leaving Swansea fans wondering when he’ll be sold back to Spain.

Baston must leave the Premier League if he wants minutes to actually play Professional football and play in a environment more suited to him. Being part of a struggling Premier League side hasn’t helped him, however for the money they paid he should be helping them in the relegation battle. This signing was a swing and a miss by Swansea City.