Transfer target among bumper crowd as Stags beat Orient, reveals Taylor

One of Mansfield Town’s main transfer targets was among the bigger-than-usual crowd at this afternoon’s 2-0 home win over Leyton Orient.

Stags sent out fitness and rehabilitation coach Lee Taylor to do the post-match press as Steve Evans and Paul Raynor went straight into action at the end, chasing transfer targets to bolster the squad with boss Evans wanting to make three or four new signings before the window closes on Tuesday.

“One of the big signings he wants to make was watching the game today,” said Taylor.

“The gaffer is upstairs now with Paul – he went straight on the phone. They are going to be on the phone all night, so they’ve sent me out.”

In the end Stags were comfortable winners, thanks to a two goals in eight minute burst early in the second half as they moved into 10th place, two points off the play-offs.

“The gaffer wasn’t too happy with the first half and a few things were said,” continued Taylor.

“We didn’t come out the starting blocks as we should have done.

“But in the second half it could have been six.

“There was only one team in it second half.

“The midfield did well, especially Joel Byrom. He really came to life and made us play, and Ben Whiteman was different class.”

On the goals by Whiteman and Danny Rose, he smiled: “How cool was that strike?

“He just took it in his stride. He is becoming a man and getting fitter and stronger.

“He has excelled in training and he have taken him to the next level. As long as he is here I will make him bigger, faster and stronger.

“Danny Rose never stops working or running, he’s got a hell of a leap on him – and he’s got beautiful hair!”

Defender Krystian Pearce twice had to leave the field as he helped achieve another clean sheet and taylor said: “I wouldn’t say he wasn’t 100 per cent, but he had a bit of a tummy ache. You can do the maths on that one!

“But he gives 100 per cent all the time, he will give you everything and lay his body down for you.”

Taylor added: “This is one of my old teams today and my dad was there five years as manager.

“My mum has got cancer so I’d like to say mum, we’ve done it, we’ve beaten them and this was for the Taylors today.”

