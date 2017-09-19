Trinity loan extension for Collins?

Young Stags midfielder Lewis Collins could see his loan at Gainsborough Trinity extended.

The current deal ended this week and boss Steve Evans said: “I think there is a couple of other clubs come in for Lewis and I think Gainsborough would like to keep him.

“I have got to touch base with the manager at Gainsborough, Dave Frecklington, who is a good guy.

“He was very praiseworthy of Lewis. They won 3-1 up at Spennymoor on Saturday so will be looking for Lewis to go back there.”

Evans said more young players may still go out on loan.

“There might be one or two others who will need to go out and get minutes,” he said.

“There are one or two whose minutes are dropping and they need to cement them.

“But it won’t be anyone that’s been in the first team in recent weeks. They are all vying for a place.”