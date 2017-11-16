VIDEO: All the latest Stags news live from the ground

Steve Evans held his weekly pre-match press conference at the ground today on a day that marked his first aniversary at the club.

He looked back on his 12 months in charge and spoke about the progress made as well as Stags’ involvement in two cups, the current injury situation and a look ahead to Saturday’s visit of Stevenage.

Here Chad sports editor John Lomas sums up the meeting straight afterwards via a Facebook Live broadcast from the ground.