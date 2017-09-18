VIDEO: All today’s latest Stags news via our Facebook Live broadcast

Here is all the latest news from Mansfield Town via our Facebook Live broadcast from the One Call Stadium this morning following manager Steve Evans’ press conference.
Chad sports editor John Lomas tells how Evans confirmed the team coach was attacked after the 1-0 win at Lincoln on Saturday.
He also gives the latest news on the three players missing last weekend, the future of Jack Thomas and the side to play in the reserves at Burton tomorrow.
