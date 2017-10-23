Search

VIDEO: Mansfield Town latest news via Facebook Live

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.
Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Newport County and Mansfield Town at Rodney Parade, Newport, Wales on 21 October 2017. Photo by Mark Hawkins / PRiME Media Images.

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans staged his Monday press conference this morning.

Here in a Facebook Live broadcast from the ground, Chad sports editor John Lomas fills us in on the very latest from the club.

It includes news on Joel Byrom’s comeback, Evans’ thoughts on the draw at Newport, team selection at Notts County tomorrow, Exeter’s visit on Saturday and Stags being a live FA Cup game the following week.