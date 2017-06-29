VIDEO: Pledger joins Stags as goalkeeper coach

Mansfield Town have appointed Ian Pledger as the club’s new goalkeeping coach.

Pledger has joined the Stags from League One Gillingham and tweeted: “Really looking forward to the new season having met my new colleagues @mansfieldtownfc excited about the year ahead.”

Click HERE to see video of Pledger in coaching action

He was previously the goalkeeping coach at Peterborough United having been forced to retire from the professional game early due to injury.

As Luton Town’s goalkeeper he suffered the agony of having to work on their early plastic pitch which saw several injuries including a badly broken leg.

That saw him drop down into non-League football, playing at the likes of Stamford, Spalding and Corby.

Pledger will be working with new Stags goalkeeping pair Bobby Olejnik and Conrad Logan as they battle it out for the No.1 shirt.