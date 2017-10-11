War of words as fans hit back over Stags boss criticism

Mansfield Town supporters were this week fuming over comments made by manager Steve Evans at the end of Saturday’s 2-0 disappointment at Colchester United.

Evans was angry to hear his side booed by some of the 339 travelling fans at the end of the game and suggested some of them may only be ‘in it for glory days’.

However, fans have hit back this week and a Chad poll showed 79 per cent of supporters felt their manager was wrong to have a go at their post-match reaction.

Mansfield sit two points off the play-offs after 12 games ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Swindon Town.

But, after two defeats in three games, the Chad poll also showed 59 per cent already feel their side won’t even make the play-offs, with just 11 per cent now believing they can reach League One via the play-offs and six per cent go up automatically in the top three.

At the end of the Colchester game, Evans said: “I’ve watched my players at the end of the game go to the supporters and get told they’re a load of rubbish.

“I’ve never experienced that. We’ve all had criticisms as managers and teams, that’s quite harsh on them. They’ve given us everything today.

“There’s deeper worries when you see some of the reaction at full-time.

“That gives me deeper worries about whether people are really in it for a promotion challenge or if they’re in it for glory days. There’s a big, big difference.”