Whiteman delight on home Stags debut

Mansfield Town’s 3-0 home win over Crewe yesterday was a day that home debutant loanee Ben Whiteman will never forget after bagging his first senior goal in front of his family.

The 20-year-old midfielder from Sheffield United helped his new side to six points out of six with a rasping first time drive from 18 yards that somehow passed through the hands of Crewe keeper Ben Garratt.

“I am buzzing – on top of the world,” he smiled.

“I struck it well and it went in. I think I owe the keeper a bit of credit but I am glad I scored.

“It’s something that can only happen once, scoring your first goal, but getting three points was the most important thing.

“I dedicated my celebration to my dad. I can’t really remember much about the goal but I remember the celebration pointing up to my dad.

“CJ should have really passed it to me but it broke to me and I struck it well.”

He added: “I think sometimes we rode our luck, but I thought deserved the win and a clean sheet and three goals, you can’t really ask for more.”

Whiteman was withdrawn on 77 minutes to avoid a red card after an earlier yellow.

He said: “It was a harsh booking, I thought I won the ball, but the gaffer said to me after the game I was on my last warning so that’s why he brought me off so I didn’t get sent off.”

Whiteman has quickly settled into his new surroundings.

“The lads have been first class with me and settled me right in, and to get six points over two games you can’t ask for more,” he said.

“I have come here to play games and hopefully help the team climb the table, push for that promotion, and see what the future holds.

“Footballers want to play football games and luckily Mansfield Town came in for me.

“The gaffer had had countless promotions and that’s why I have come here.”