Whiteman goal was a landmark strike for the Stags

When Ben Whiteman lashed home Mansfield’s first goal against Hartlepool United on Saturday, it proved to be a real milestone.

For club historian Paul Taylor announced that it was the club’s 3,000th home league goal.

Whiteman was perfectly placed when Shaq Coulthirst’s low cross from the right came back towards him to ram home a 12-yard finish.

It represented an almost 86-year span since Joe Readman had buried the Stags’ first ever league goal back in August 1931, Harry Borrome netting the other two as Stags beat Swindon Town 3-2 in their Football League bow.