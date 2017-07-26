Win a Stags season ticket for thrilling campaign ahead

Anticipation ahead of Mansfield Town’s forthcoming season is at fever pitch - and you can be part of the club’s exciting journey in 2017/18 as Chad have teamed up with the Stags to offer one lucky supporter the chance to win a season ticket.

The ticket will be in the Quarry Lane Stand (Football League games only) and is worth £340.

To be in with a chance of winning the ticket, simply tell us: Which four sides were promoted from League Two to League One last season?

E-mail us your answer, name, address and daytime telephone number to sport@chad.co.uk.

All entries must be with us by noon on Friday, 4th August and the first correct answer will win the season ticket – usual Chad competition rules apply and are available on request.

Chief executive officer Carolyn Radford said: “We’re really pleased to again link up with our local newspaper ahead of a hotly anticipated campaign.

“The town is awash with excitement ahead of the new season following a number of outstanding player signings.

“We want to deliver the dreams of a town and its people in our push for promotion this season and want as many people as possible inside One Call Stadium to help spur Steve (Evans, manager) and the boys. It’s a great time to be a Stags’ fan. The club has never been in a better place than now, both on and off the field.

“We want to make the people of Mansfield proud of its club and we’ll be leaving no stone unturned in our quest for success this season.”