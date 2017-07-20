Win Carabao Cup tickets for Stags v Rochdale

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with Mansfield Chad to give two lucky Mansfield fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to their team’s Carabao Cup clash against Rochdale on Tuesday, 8th August.

Recently named the Carabao Cup - the UK’s newest energy drink is embarking on its first season of a three-year partnership with the EFL to sponsor the EFL Cup.

Carabao, established 15 years ago in Thailand, is a premium, great tasting energy drink that gives people an energy boost to achieve their everyday goals.

Carabao is sold in 330ml cans and is currently available in four variants - Original, Original Sugar Free, Green Apple and Green Apple Sugar Free.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: Who knocked the Stags out of the EFL Cup at this first round stage last season?

Simply email your answer, name, address, and contact daytime telephone number to sport@chad.co.uk by 9am on Monday, 24th July.

First two names out the hat win pairs of tickets for the game – usual Chad competition rules apply and are available on request.

For more chances to win Carabao Cup tickets and other great football prizes, look out for the special promotional cans in store and head to carabaowin.com