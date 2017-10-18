Yellows roll on, despite fixture hold-ups

After winning six out of seven games, Hucknall Town are in the hunt for the solitary promotion place and Graves has set his targets.

Hucknall continued their winning ways on Saturday after comfortably beating Teversal Reserves 3-0 which puts pressure on league leaders Pinxton.

“That’s our aim, we’re not going to say anything, we’re not even talking about that at the moment.”

That was Graves’ comment when asked about Hucknall’s chances at claiming first prize in the Central Midlands Football League South Division.

“We’ve got all these cup games to get out of the way, we’ve still not played three league games on the trot.”

Hucknall will travel to Eastwood on Wednesday, 25th October for their next match as part of the Central Midlands Floodlit Cup and will have to wait two weeks for their next league fixture which is away at Hilton Harriers.

“We’re taking every game as it is,” he insisted.

Graves was keen to play down Hucknall’s chances of promotion to not set any high expectations but the emphatic start the Yellows have had puts them in the hunt for the elusive promotion to the next tier.

The fixture list has certainly not been kind to Hucknall.

The momentum that the squad keeps building is very easily lost with all these extended periods of matchless weekends.

But Graves is sure his squad was big and strong enough to deal with these hurdles.

“Our next game is against Eastwood in the Floodlit Cup which is honestly not our priority,” he said.

“I’ll give a few of the lads that have been on the bench or on the fringes a game.”

“I definitely would have preferred to have played a league game next week.

“I think we play two league games in a row in a few weeks, but that still may change with the Notts Senior Cup!”