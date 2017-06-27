Youngster’s new Stags shirt design on sale

Mansfield Town today launched their stylish new home shirt – designed by a young fan - ahead of the club’s eagerly-anticipated 2017-18 season in Sky Bet League Two.

The new shirt, manufactured by Surridge and sponsored by One Call Insurance, has a new ‘back of the shirt’ sponsor, Senior Salmon Recruitment Specialists.

The fashionable jersey predominantly features the Stags’ famous amber and fades horizontally into royal blue around the midriff. It will be complemented by royal blue shorts and stockings for 2017/18.

Designed by 11-year-old Stags’ fan Jake Martin following a competition a year ago organised by the Stags’ Football in the Community, the youngster’s sketch was brought to life recently following unanimous approval by the club’s board of directors.

“The design of the new shirt is superbly creative and looks both smart and classy,” said chief executive officer Carolyn Radford.

“The shirt well reflects the club’s ethos of innovation and style and we’re expecting them to sell quickly and in their thousands.

“It’s always an exciting time to see the new shirt and I know it will be worn with pride by our players and fans both before and during a hotly-anticipated campaign.”

New home shirts are now on sale and can be bought for £40 (adults) and £35 (juniors) via www.stagsclubshop.com or in person at the club store at One Call Stadium.