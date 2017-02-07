Youngsters win through to final

Hucknall Sports Youth Club Under-16s Sun Reds won through to the final of the Nottinghamshire FA County Shield with a fine win at Market Warsop in their semi-final.

It was a fantastic achievement for the squad, which was decimated at the end of last season due to a lack of players.

The tenacity of team manager Adrian Seaman saw new players brought in and he then worked with the squad.

Sports started the semi-final well, getting on the front foot and grabbing an early two-goal lead to settle their nerves.

James Abbott and Robert Sherwood linked well up front for Sherwood to slot in on both occasions after having just the keeper to beat.

Sherwood went on to complete a first half hat-trick, but Market Warsop never gave up and scored through a defensive lapse of concentration before half-time.

The second half was scrappy from both sides, but Travis Shooter’s fine volley from outside the box sealed the game for a deserved 4-1 win for Sports.

Sports man-of-the-match was Oscar Ridley with a towering performance at the back, along with Rob Sherwood for his calm finishing.

Hucknall Sports Under-15s Sun Whites’ brave run in the Notts Youth League Cup came to an end after defeat to Sherwood at Goosedale Sports Centre.

The 4-1 scoreline was harsh on the determined home side, who were in the tie until the last minute when they were twice punished while pushing for an equaliser.

The youngsters must now concentrate on their league aspirations.

Hucknall Sports Under-13s Sat Reds won 1-0 at Breaston, despite not being at their best in a lacklustre performance.

The game was lacking in any quality from Sports, although their one good move 10 minutes after half-time brought the winner and the only goal of the game.

Cian Hughes stabbed home a right-wing cross from Kerrin Papworth to clinch the win.

Breaston had chances to level, but Sports’ luck held out.

Sports manager Dean Wealthall said: ”We have played better and lost recently so we will take a snatched win and move on.

“It was great to see Cian on the scoresheet. It was fully deserved as the lad put in a shift on the left side of midfield. He and Josh Radford were men-of-the-match.”

In mini-soccer, the club’s Under-10s Sun White welcomed Southwell City to Goosedale. Sports scorers were Benjamin Staniforth, Patrick Stefaniak, Joshua Taylor, Matthew Worsell, Oliver Lindsay, Liam Bettridge and Kaden Lennox.