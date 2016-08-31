Alex Iacovitti joins Mansfield Town on loan from Nottingham Forest

Mansfield Town have signed defender Alex Iacovitti on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old defender who can operate at either centre-back or left-back put pen to paper on the deal this afternoon.

Stags boss Adam Murray moved quickly to strengthen his defensive options following a hamstring injury to defender Kyle Howkins.

Howkins suffered the injury in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy defeat to Doncaster Rovers at the One Call Stadium.

Iacovitti, a Scotland U19s international, has progressed through the ranks with Forest and made his senior debut on the opening day of the season.

Murray said: “It’s been an eventful day. We’ve had to move very quickly in the market to get this one over the line.

“We’ve managed to push it through and our thanks are extended to Nottingham Forest, Jack Lester and Gary Brazil, in particular.

“We have kept an eye on Alex for a while. He has a very good presence about him. He is left-footed, which will give us balance.

“He’s an old-school centre half who can play and has good pace.”

Meanwhile, teenage forwards Tyler Blake and Jason Law have joined Sutton Coldfield on loan for one month.

Defender Corbin Shires, 18, has linked up with Bradford Park Avenue, also on a one month deal.