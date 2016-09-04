Anxious wait for Stags on Rose injury

Mansfield Town should find out tomorrow ho long they may be without striker Danny Rose after it was revealed he has suffered a fractured eye socket in the midweek defeat by Doncaster.

The Stags were held 0-0 at home by Cambridge United yesterday, rarely testing keeper Will Norris at all in a poor game and boss Adam Murray knows they will miss the firepower of summer signing Rose.

Click HERE to read the Stags v Cambridge match report

Click HERE to read Adam Murray’s thoughts on the game

“He is at a specialist on Monday so we’ll make no assumptions yet,” he said. “We will see what happens.

“But he is obviously a big player for us. He is somebody who scores goals and you want those people in your team.”

On the incident that caused the injury, Murray said: “It was in the second half he took a blow in the six yard box and we didn’t think it was that bad.

“He had no problem with his vision. Then the next day he was coughing up blood.

“So he went for a scan and an X-ray and they found out what it was, which was two days afterwards.

“But we did get more minutes in Hendo (Darius Henderson) today, which he needs, more minutes into Pat (Hoban) – these are big players for us.

“We are hoping over the next seven days there will be a big improvement in Jack Thomas and Chris Clements too.

“What people don’t take into consideration is that it has been a tough month. They say – you’re footballers, it’s what you get paid for – but I’d like to see some people try and do it.

“I spoke to Shaun Derry before the game and we’re all in the same boat. We are glad that first month is out of the way as it was a lot of games and a lot of football to get through in the first four or five weeks of the season.

“It’s been tough but no one could ask more of us than being two points off the top of the table.”

