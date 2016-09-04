Cambridge boss Derry delighted with point from Stags draw

Cambridge United manager Shaun Derry was delighted with a point from yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town and believed his side should have won a game of few chances.

“I was really pleased, I thought it was a positive performance from our boys,” he said.

“It was a real tough nut to crack. Adam Murray has got a well-drilled team and I thought if anyone watched the game today and they’d not looked at the league table beforehand, they’d be absolutely staggered where the two teams are.

“I thought we took the game to the opposition and I was disappointed that we didn’t get the three points.”

The game was played in strong wind and rain and Derry added: “In conditions like that you can’t expect to get any joy if you’re just hitting it long.

“We didn’t do that today. We got the ball on the floor and tried to play the way we felt we could have joy against the opposition which is a positive.”

