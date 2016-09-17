Chapman leaves Stags by mutual consent

Midfielder Adam Chapman has today left Mansfield Town after mutually agreeing to part ways with the club.
The 26-year-old, who has now finished his second spell at the club, made seven first team appearances this season, but missed the last two because of a groin injury.
Manager Adam Murray told the club’s website: “Chappy (Adam Chapman) and I have sat down and mutually agreed that it was best for both parties if we went our separate ways.
“Adam is a player who has to play with 100 per cent confidence and with a smile on his face. At times, I don’t feel he has done; for whatever reason that may be.
“I have a very close relationship with Adam. I played with him [in Murray’s playing days] and we had a very good partnership on the pitch.
“As my player, he has given me everything on the pitch and has been fantastic. Personally, it was a tough decision, but one which we both felt was right.
“At the minute, Chappy is suffering with a groin injury. He’ll get his scan results on that injury this week.
“He will now have time to get his groin right and decide his next move.”
