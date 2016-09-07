Danish star Bendtner signs two-year deal with Forest

Nottingham Forest today signed Danish star and former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last season so the Reds were able to do the deal after the transfer window had closed.

Bendtner started his career at Arsenal, where he scored 24 league goals in 108 appearances over seven Premier League seasons.

Forest owner and chairman Fawaz Al-Hasawi confirmed the Dane’s arrival at the City Ground by Tweeting: “Please welcome Nicklas Bendtner who has joined #NFFC on a two-year deal.”

Vastly experienced, he made his senior international debut for Denmark on August 16th 2006, in a friendly match against Poland, and scored his first international goal in that match.

Since then, he has been capped 72 times, scoring 29 goals.

He has also featured in Denmark’s 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012 squads.

Bendtner was at the City Ground for talks yesterday, when he was understood to have verbally agreed a deal to join the REds.

The final details of that contract have now been agreed and the player has passed a medical.

Bendtner began his career with the Gunners and has had loan spells at Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus prior to moving to the Bundesliga in 2014.

He becomes Nottingham Forest’s 12th new signing since Philippe Montanier took over as head coach over in the summer, but may need a couple of weeks to top up his fitness.

Forest have been drawn to play Arsenal at home in the third round of the EFL Cup later this month, so Bendtner could be in line for a reunion with his former club and manager Arsene Wenger.

