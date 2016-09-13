FANS GALLERY - Can you spot yourself or anyone you know at Stags v Barnet

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Here is a gallery of photographs of Mansfield Town fans at Saturday’s home clash with Barnet – can you spot yourself or anyone else you know in the crowd?

On the field a John Akinde goal on a 57th minute breakaway proved enough for Barnet to secure a 1-0 win – their first victory at Mansfield in 16 years.

Mansfield Town v Barnet. Fans gallery.

The Stags dominated possession and had the better chances but failed to take them and ended up with their first home League defeat of the season.

