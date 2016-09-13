Mansfield Town have been canvassed, along with all the other 71 EFL clubs, for their opinion on proposals set out in the EFL’s Whole Game Solution - a discussion document regarding the re-organisation of the current league system and FA Cup.

But what do you think of the proposals? Click HERE to tell us on our special Chad survey.

Clubs began the process of discussing a possible overhaul of the English game at this summer’s annual conference, when they were asked to consider a new domestic league system of five divisions of 20 teams from the 2019-20 season, with the EFL becoming a four-division competition below the Premier League.

That would include a new League Three, bringing the number of clubs competing across the professional game to 100, reducing league schedule to 38 games, instead of the current 46.

Other mooted ideas are to move FA Cup games from weekends into midweek after round three and scrap replays.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story FANS POLL: What do you think of the proposed changes to EFL football? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...