Friday Former Stags: Bobby Hassell

This week’s instalment of Friday’s Former Stag sees us reflect on defender Bobby Hassell’s time at Field Mill.

Born in Derby, the full back made his Mansfield Town debut in September 1997 from the substitutes’ bench in a 4-1 win over Chester in Division Three.

He went on to make more than 150 league appearances for the Stags over the next seven years before Barnsley swooped for his services in the summer of 2004.

Hassell made close to 300 appearances for Barnsley in ten years and was handed a testimonial on July 18, 2015 as a Stags X1 visited Oakwell

He captained the Reds as his two former sides met for the celebratory fixture to give the fans and player the opportunity to celebrate his decade in red and time with Stags.

Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray had this to say of Hassell: “It will be a great occasion for Bobby. He is a rare breed in football in the sense that he has played for two clubs for such a long spell in his career.

“To stay at two clubs and be so successful and effective is a credit to him and to earn a testimonial with Barnsley Football Club is testament to his person and character.”

He added: “Bobby is one of the most loyal and honest of people I have met in the game.”