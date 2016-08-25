Linby let another lead slip through their fingers to Pinxton

Linby Colliery endured another frustrating night in the CML South when they let a half-time lead slip through their fingers against Pinxton.

There were more positive performances for Lewis Saxby’s Linby but as has been previously this season the boys in red twice let a lead slip, losing 5-2.

They grabbed an early goal through Matt Murphy. Callum Pursgrove kicked one high into the air which Murhpy struck on the volley from 30 yards out in to the net.

The game was back level after 37 minutes when Chris Gilson was able to rise above young substitute defender Charlie Sheridan to head under Glenn Guyatt after a long ball was launched in from the right side. The game would go back in Linby’s favour before half-time though when captain Aidy Harris was able to show composure to curl his shot into the corner after being played through at the keeper by Murphy.

After only three minutes of the second half Pinxton were level. Glenn Guyatt was able to make two initial saves but Pinxton striker Jake Vernon eventually stabbed the ball in.

A Danny Evans penalty put Pinxton ahead for the first time in the contest. Murphy thought he had levelled but he was ajudged to have been offside when he found the net.

A well-worked corner saw Vernon strike his second from the edge of the box before he got his hat-trick late on.