Stags boss Adam Murray will check on the fitness of Jamie McGuire and Kyle Howkins this morning before deciding if he needs to delve into the market on transfer deadline day to bolster his small squad.

The Mansfield Town manager was livid that he picked up two more injuries in the expanded Checkatrade EFL Trophy defeat by Doncaster Rovers last night.

Click HERE to read the match report

Click HERE to read Murray’s views on the new-look EFL Trophy

If both look to be fine today then Murray said he did not expect any movement in or out – including moves for goal ace Matt Green.

“I have not spoken to the physio yet but if they are not going to be recovering in a quick amount of time then we will have to do something,” he said.

“Otherwise, I don’t expect anything else to be happening in or out.”

Stags have already turned down two firm bids for Matt Green, but the player has said he wants to stay.

Murray knows every player has his price and fans will be relieved when the window closes tonight.

But Murray said, as far as he was concerned, Green was going nowhere.

“Nothing is happening with that,” he said.

“I don’t care if we’re getting two hundred or three hundred million! I’ve not just put one billion on it so he’s going nowhere!

“I am more annoyed with the stupid injuries we have picked up in this game and we will have to see how that is going to affect the squad.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Mansfield Town may have to delve into market on deadline day Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...