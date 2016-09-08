Middlesex seize initiative on third afternoon against Notts

TEA

Notts 241 & 212-8

Middx 247

Middlesex seized the initiative on the third afternoon of their Specsavers County Championship match against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

The current Divison One leaders took six wickets in the session to leave Notts on 212 for eight at tea, an advantage of 206.

Left-handers Tom Moores and Michael Lumb both fell during the early part of the afternoon; each chasing widish deliveries outside the off stump.

Moores, having crashed Ollie Rayner through the covers for his sixth boundary, departed for 28 after looping the spinner gently into the hands of Steven Finn at backward point.

His more experienced colleague made 16 but was also soon on his way back to the dressing room after flashing at Finn and nicking through to wicketkeeper John Simpson.

That dismissal was the first of Finn’s three during a hostile spell from the Pavilion End; Brendan Taylor was pinned lbw by one that may have been sliding down and Chris Read edged behind.

Samit Patel had scored a century in the first innings and worked his way stylishly to 36 before being castled by a Roland-Jones’ delivery that kept that a fraction low.

Jake Ball was pinned lbw by Ollie Rayner, payback for the first day when the roles were reversed but the session ended with Imran Tahir launching Rayner back over his head for the first maximum of the day.