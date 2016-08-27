Murray hails ‘perfect away performance’ by Stags

Adam Murray hailed his Mansfield Town players for a ‘professional’ display away from home.

Second half goals from Mitch Rose and Matt Green gave the Stags a 2-1 win at Leyton Orient on Saturday afternoon.

Murray allowed himself a brief moment to saviour the victory over an Orient side tipped to challenge this season.

He said: “It’s been a tough week because we were disappointed in parts of our game last week.

“We give all credit to the players today because they dug in. It was one of the most professional performances I’ve seen.

“It was one of the most organised performances that I’ve seen and it was the perfect away performance.”

And added: “I’m trying to learn to take things in. I’m such a 100mph person I don’t take in the good times. The bad times always effects you more than you enjoy the good times.

“I didn’t do it as a player and I can’t remember half the good moments from my career. I can’t remember some of the stadiums I’ve played at so this season I’m going to take a little bit in.

“I don’t want to get to an age where I haven’t enjoyed the moments that are worth it and today’s one of those moments.”

There has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Green but the striker now seems likely to remain with the Stags.

Green made up for his penalty miss with a second half goal that secured Murray’s men all three points from their Orient trip.

“It was a prime example of what Matt Green stands for,” said Murray. “He’s had a lot to deal with the last couple of weeks. He’s an emotional character, he really cares, he thinks about everything.

“It has shaken him the last couple of weeks. I know he’s had a lack of sleep. It’s really been on his mind so it’s been good for us to clear the air.

“His words to me last night were ‘I’ll always give you 100 per cent. I’m going to run all over them and win the game for you’ and he did just that.”

He added: “It would have to be a club changing moment to let him go. We want to progress. We had a good season last year but we want to be better. That comes from keeping your best playes and building on that, and that’s what we want to do.”