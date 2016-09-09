Murray misses out on Manager of the Month award

Adam Murray missed out on the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month accolade for August.

Despite being among the four nominated, Mansfield Town boss Murray, who took his side to fifth in the table, learned today he had missed out to winner Jim Bentley, of Morecambe.

Doncaster Rovers’ James Coppinger was named League Two Player of the Month.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL Marketing Director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet Football Trading Manager Paul Lowery.

