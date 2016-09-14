PICTURE SLIDESHOW: Taylor-Fletcher brace sinks Stags in Central League Cup derby

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Former Premier League striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher grabbed a brace of poacher’s goals for Chesterfield reserves in their 4-2 derby victory against Mansfield Town U21s in the Central League Cup at Rainworth MW yesterday afternoon.

Former Leicester City, Blackpool, and Millwall forward Taylor-Fletcher, 35, who was at Tranmere Rovers last season, was a surprise name as a trialist on the Spireites team sheet and he also hit a post in an impressive 90 minutes.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher on his way to a brace for Chestrefield reserves against Mansfield Town today.

Both sides created a wealth of chances on a sweltering afternoon with Zayn Hakeem wiping out Laurence Maguire’s opener to send the sides in all square at half-time

But Taylor-Fletcher and Maguire struck twice in seven second half minutes to put the visitors in command.

And, despite a spectacular reply from Tyler Blake on 74 minutes to keep the Stags in the game, Taylor-Fletcher had the final say six minutes from time with his second tap-in.

Stags robbed the visiting defenders of the ball twice in the first 12 minutes but failed to make the most of it.

It was 14 minutes before we had a shot at goal as Beesley was too high from 20 yards for Chesterfield.

Two minutes later the Spireites should have gone ahead as Beesley curled a cross in front of goal from the right by-line and, from close range, German turned his finish wide.

But on 18 minutes Chesterfield were in front.

Graham sent in a corner from the left and, as keeper Hassan came for it, Maguire got there first and headed home.

Stags were suddenly up against it and on 20 minutes Beesley’s dribble into the box saw him cue up Taylor-Fletcher for a finish that hit the post, Hassam in the way of Daly’s follow-up shot from wide on the left.

Taylor-Fletcher was too high with a 25 yard free kick on 28 minutes.

However, the Stags were level on 29 minutes after being gifted a goal by the visitors.

Maguire’s poor backpass left his keeper in trouble as Hakeen raced in, stole the ball and rolled it into the empty net.

Blake had a low shot from outside the box saved by Parkin on 37 minutes, then Law set up Hakeem for an angled drive over the top as the Stags began to enjoy a good spell.

Hakeem almost struck again on 41 minutes as he cut in from the right and sent a vicious shot towards the near angle, Parkin stretching up to tip the ball over.

A minute later it was Hassan’s turn to make a save as Daly got to the left by-line and crossed low for Beesley to get away a low, first time finish to force the stop.

Hakeem stroked a low shot tamely wide of the far post soon after as play swung from end to end.

In the final minute Taylor-Fletcher planted a firm header over the bar from Morrison’s cross.

For the second half Stag brought on Wilder to play left back with Danquah moving across to the centre of defence and Harrison withdrawn.

But the visitors regained the lead on 57 minutes.

Cartwright’s shot was blocked, but spun towards Taylor-Fletcher, who stretched a boot between Danquah and keeper Hassan to prod the ball into the gaping net from close range.

Soon after Parkin had to turn away a German effort as he tried to curl the ball across him from the left, then Taylor-Fletcher was quickest to the corner at the near post but could only succeed in flicking the ball over the bar.

On 64 minutes Spireites skipper Maguire made it 3-1 with a superb header.

Graham launched in a free kick from the left and Maguire planted an unstoppable header past Hassan at the far post.

Morrison was wide with a snapshot from a dropping ball on 69 minutes as Stags looked for a way back.

Ricketts was booked for a foul on 70 minutes. From the free kick Graham forced Hassan into a fine save to his left with a powerful effort.

But Stags were back in it on 74 minutes. Marriott slipped Blake into space on the right and he looked up and beat Parkin with a bullet of a finish from just inside the box.

Under pressure from Taylor-Fletcher, Danquah headed over the oncoming Hassan and into his own sidenetting.

However, victory was sealed by another Taylor-Fletcher tap-in six minutes from time.

A right wing corner wasn’t cleared and rolled nicely for the former Premier League hitman to turn home from close range.

STAGS: Hassan, Shaw, Danquah, Fitzpatrick, Ricketts, Harrison (Wilder HT), Collins (Browne 80), George, T. Blake (N. Blake 76), Hakeem, Law (Marriott 63). Sub not used: Wilson.

CHESTERFIELD: Parkin, Ofoegbu, Daly, Maguire, Graham, Cartwright, Morrison, Brownell, Taylor-Fletcher (Rowley 89), German, Beesley. Subs not used: Hand, Smith.

REFEREE: Edward Pidduck.

