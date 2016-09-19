SLIDESHOW: Hartlepool United v Mansfield Town in pictures

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Battling Mansfield earned themselves a welcome point on the road having been under the cosh for much of this contest.

The out-of-sorts Stags have now not won in their last four matches in all competitions, but this spirited performance shows there’s plenty of life in the camp.

Mansfield Town's CJ Hamilton controls the ball - Pic Chris Holloway

Adam Murray’s side soaked up plenty of pressure, but some resolute defending – and some poor finishing from the home side – meant this one ended in a stalemate.

