SLIDESHOW: Linby frustrated not to have earned at least a point at Eastwood

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Linby will feel frustrated not to have got at least a point in an entertaining game against Eastwood Community.

Both teams played attractive passing football on the 3G pitch and it was Eastwood that picked up the three points in a 3-2 win.

Action from Eastwood Community FC's match against Linby on Saturday.

It was the away side who started the most aggressive but it took until the 12th minute until the first direct shot on target.

Young striker Patrick Webb saw his tame effort easily collected by Harry Waldram in the Linby goal.

As the first half went on both sides continued to create chances without really testing either keeper.

Jack Smith thought he had put Eastwood ahead only for it to be ruled out for handball.

Action from Eastwood Community FC's match against Linby on Saturday.

Just before the end of the half Linby were able to grab themselves an opener.

Captain Aidy Harris was able to jink his way through the left side of the Eastwood defence before rifling the ball in to give Lewis Saxby’s men a half-time lead.

Eastwood were able to get themselves level just before the hour-mark.

Chay Betteridge was an unmarked man as the ball was floated in from a long free-kick and the ex-Hucknall Rolls player took full advantage to smash the ball home.

Action from Eastwood Community FC's match against Linby on Saturday.

That goal set off a chaotic few minutes as both sides threw everything into attack.

Two minutes after equalising Eastwood were ahead.

Patrick Webb was able to add to his two goals in as many games this season when he rocketed his shot in from the left side of the box into the opposite corner.

The lead didn’t last long though as within seconds of the restart Aidy Harris was able to drive at the home defence and bag himself a second of the game.

Action from Eastwood Community FC's match against Linby on Saturday.

Both sides continued to attack as the game went frantically from end-to-end but it was Eastwood who were able to come out on top.

The much-talked about 16-year-old, Webb, grabbed himself another. This time he was fortunate though as his cross-come-shot managed to squirm under opposing keeper Harry Waldram and roll into the Linby net for 3-2. And that’s the way it stayed.