SLIDESHOW: Watnall Road faithful treated to goal-fest as Hucknall brush aside South Normanton

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Watnall Road faithful were treated to another goal-fest on Saturday as Hucknall Town recorded their second consecutive CML South victory and their second clean sheet in as many games.

The Yellows hit South Normanton for six and easily have the best goal difference in the league so far following their 7-0 opening day victory of Holbrook St Michaels at home.

Hucknall Town v South Normanton Athletic. Hucknall's David Leak and Adam Gillott challenge for a midfield ball.

This one against South Normanton was played in a fierce wind but both sides adapted well by keeping the ball on the floor and looking to play some neat football.

After a quiet opening ten minutes, South Normanton had a good chance from outside the penalty box tipped on to the crossbar by James Beddingham in the home side goal.

This proved to be a false dawn as the Yellows responded by picking the tempo up, which saw Adam Nelson played through but he shot straight at the keeper when one-on-one.

When a Yellows near post corner fell to Nelson he shot wide from close range, however, he was to become provider on 18 minutes, laying a neat ball off to Jamie Crawford who skipped past a tackle and shot across the goal into the far corner.

Hucknall Town v South Normanton Athletic. Hucknall's Michael Banister beats Adam Gillott to the ball.

Crawford made it two after a good work from Ashley Whitt on 34 minutes. From here Town continued to dominate up to half-time.

Five minutes into the second half Crawford completed his hat-trick following another good pass from Whitt.

The Yellows fans then had to endure a 30-minute spell which saw the hosts create seven or eight excellent goal-scoring chances but somehow they were spurned by Nelson, Whitt, Joe Ashurst and Mitch Slawson.

Just to highlight how missed chances when on top can be punished, Normanton nearly pulled a goal back when their left back tried a speculative but well executed bicycle kick which Beddingham turn onto the up right.

Hucknall Town v South Normanton Athletic. Hucknall's Joshua Henry and Athletic's Kyle Johnson .

Matt Brian finally helped convert the yellows pressure into a goal on 80 minutes when his hard and low cross was turned into the net by a Normanton defender.

Michael Banister saw a tremendous effort hit the cross bar and Dave Leak tapped the rebound home on 89 minutes before Joe Ashurst made it six from a Montell Gatland pass on 90 minutes.

Yellows boss Andy Graves commented after the game: “The fact that we had to make three forced changes and a couple of positional ones made the performance even better as those coming in slotted in seamlessly.

“However this may sound harsh after scoring six but we were too wasteful in front of goal and Phil and myself again emphasised that we need to be ruthless and clinical no matter how comfortable the game may feel.

Hucknall Town v South Normanton Athletic.

“Get into good habits as on another day the 30-minute spell where we missed chance after chance may hurt us. Another clean sheet was deserved for our hard working defenders and keeper.

“We know there is still improvement in us and the lads know we won’t take any drop in effort and with the quality we have shown today rotating players as and when we feel necessary won’t hinder us.”

TEAM

YELLOWS (4-2-3-1): James Bedingham, Josh Henry, Dave Leak, Joe Atkinson, Kajally Danso, Michael Banister, Cameron Davidson, Jamie Crawford (Montell Gatland), Joe Ashurst, Ashley Whitt (Mitchell Slawson), Adam Nelson (Matthew Brian).

Sub not used: Cayne Maxwell.

Star of the match: Jamie Crawford.