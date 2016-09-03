Stags boss Murray happy with point from Cambridge clash to forget

Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray believes today’s point in a dull 0-0 home draw with bottom club Cambridge United will prove a good one by the end of the season.

In strong wind and rain, supporters were given little to cheer on an afternoon to forget.

But Murray remains convinced Cambridge will come good and make the play-offs.

“It was like putting putting pins in your eyes for large parts. I am not watching that back,” he smiled.

“You can’t just blame it on the conditions. I think both teams will look back at the end of the season and take that point as it was a horrible game.

“It was bitty and bobby and never got started. There was no rhythm to the game. There weren’t many shots at goal and there wasn’t much creativity.

“Fair play to them, they came and pressed us first half and didn’t allow us to get any rhythm.

“This is a competitive league and you have to understand you can’t win every game.

“When you are average you have to tick the points off and we’ve done that today, so we stay two points of the top of the table.

“But, apart from analysing the main things, I won’t be spending too much time watching that one back with popcorn or ice cream. It was a classic League Two game.”

Murray added: “I said before the game Cambridge are a very good team, very strong, and they just need the rub of the green.

“They will be up there this season, don’t worry about that. We will look back on this as a very good point.

“We’ll take the clean sheet and Scott Shearer hasn’t had to make a save.”

Murray said striker Danny Rose would be seeing a specialist on Monday with the fractured eye socket he suffered in midweek and the club hope to then learn how long he will be missing.

