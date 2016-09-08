Stags boss Murray staying patient over Thomas ‘growing pains’

Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray is being patient over midfield ace Jack Thomas’ lay-off as he believes the youngster will come back bigger and better.

Thomas has been sidelined all season so far by what have been described as ‘growing pains’ as the 20-year-old begins to bulk out into the size of his relatives.

“It’s not growing pains like when you were four! It’s something to do with his pelvis,” said Murray.

“If you see Jack’s brother and his dad, they are all six foot plus and Jack is going to end up a big bloke.

“But because he’s been in such intense training from a young age he’s still finding his body.

“His hips are a little bit all over the place at the minute and it’s his pelvis which is causing his groins to be very tight. So every time he does something it flares up.

“He’s having to do some strengthening exercises that keep his pelvis and hips in the right place before he can go onto the next stage of his rehab. So it’s a slow burner, but it is what it is.”

Murray added: “I think it’s the way the game is going.

“Look at the Premier League now, they are all athletes, they’re all superhuman and they can play. Jack will eventually fit into that mould.”

Thomas is joined on the treatment table by fellow midfielder Chris Clements with a hamstring problem.

Murray said both were progressing nicely and explained: “They have upped their rehab.

“They are hitting a higher intensity today so it’s a big week for both of them this week. I think we’ll probably see Clem before Jack Thomas.”

