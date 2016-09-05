Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray today hinted he may go back to playing his old system of one central striker ahead of the weekend’s visit of Barnet.

Despite partnering Matt Green and Darius Henderson as a twin-pronged attack on Saturday, Stags were held 0-0 at home by Cambridge United and Murray said: “Like everyone wanted for so long, we have played with two centre forwards every game now.

“All our substitutions on Saturday were attacking ones, but some people are still are calling us negative so it is bewildering.

“I am way past taking it to heart. I know what works and what doesn’t work.

“We have played two centre forwards at the start of the game all season so far and even first half Saturday at home we had two out and out centre forwards up there, and I don’t think it worked.

“We didn’t control the game and midfield were getting overloaded with their three versus two in there.”

Murray added: “I will do what I believe is best – that’s what I get paid for and with that I will ultimately move on to another club and be successful, move up the leagues with Mansfield and be successful, or I’ll get sacked.

“It’s got to be on my terms. If it’s on Ian the plumber from Sutton’s terms then there is no point in me doing the job. I am no good at plumbing so I’ll stick to this.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Stags boss Murray to revert to one striker? Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...