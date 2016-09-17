Stags sign midfielder Oscar Gobern

Mansfield Town manager Adam Murray has strengthened his injury-hit squad with the addition of midfielder Oscar Gobern, a former League One promotion winner.

The 25-year-old boasts a strong pedigree, having been promoted into the Championship with Southampton in 2011 and Huddersfield a year later.

After making over 70 appearances for Huddersfield, the 6ft 3in midfielder was snapped up by QPR before a knee injury halted his progress.

“Oscar is an excellent signing for us,” said Stags boss Adam Murray.

“He has an excellent pedigree, mainly at Championship level. His ability is Championship-standard and he has a hunger to return to playing at the highest level - obviously we want that to be with us.

“Oscar is a very technical player, but also has the ability to get box-to-box and make things happen.

“Oscar was waiting for an opportunity for a club which matches his ambition and after speaking to a few [clubs] in League One, he felt that we were the right fit.

“He knows Daryl Taylor (strength & conditioning coach) personally and has worked with him over the summer, so we know he’ll be in good shape generally. It will be just a case of increasing his match time as soon as possible.

“We believe this signing can improve the team and we look forward to having him in our environment.”

Gobern has been allocated squad number 27 and has been named on the bench for today’s trip to Hartlepool United.