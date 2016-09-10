Stags surprise as Danny Rose plays against Barnet

Mansfield Town sprang a surprise today when they announced striker Danny Rose would start the game today against Barnet.

Rose suffered a fracture to his eye socket a week last Tuesday and was rated ‘highly unlikely’ to play today, but was named on the team sheet and was expected to be wearing a protective mask on the injury.

Also into the side for a debut was Forest loanee defender Alex Iacovitti as part of a three-man defence with Ashley Hemmings restored to midfield.

Left out were Adam Chapman, suffering from a groin strain, Darius Henderson and Kevan Hurst.

STAGS: Shearer, Bennett, Benning, Collins (C), Pearce, Taft, Green, M. Rose, Hemmings, Iacovitti, D. Rose. Subs: Jensen, Hoban, Baxendale, Hurst, Hamilton, McGuire, Henderson.

BARNET: Vickers, Johnson, N’Gala, Nelson, Weston, Akinde, Gambin, Togwell, Batt, Nicholls, Vilhete. Subs: Stephens, Watson, Campbell-Ryce, Sesay, Taylor, Akpa Akpro, Tomlinson.

REFEREE: Sebastian Stockbridge of Tyne & Wear.

