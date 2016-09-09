Stags to serve complimentary drinks to disabled fans, confirm Malta pre-season tour and scrap plans to move Block Q season ticket holders

Mansfield Town will serve complimentary hot drinks to every disabled supporter at all of the club’s first team games at One Call Stadium this season.

Members of the club’s staff will deliver a complimentary tea or coffee to disabled supporters and their carers at approximately 3.20pm for a Saturday game and 8pm for a mid-week match.

The gesture will also be extended to disabled away supporters and their carers (subject to risk element).

Operations director Tina Broughton said: “Whilst we have superb access to all of our facilities at One Call Stadium we realise that it can be difficult for disabled supporters to get to the kiosks during a matchday.

“We want to make sure every supporter enjoys our matchday experience as much as possible.”

One Call Stadium has over 100 allocated spaces for disabled fans.

In other news, the club can announce that the Stags will fly out to Malta in July of 2017 as part of their pre-season schedule.

Meanwhile, the club can confirm that initial proposals to move some season ticket holders in Block Q of the Ian Greaves Upper Tier into other seats of the same block, has now been withdrawn.

The plans would have reduced stewarding costs but have been repealed after consultation with supporters.