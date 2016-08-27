TEAM NEWS: Henderson and Pearce start for Stags at Orient

Darius Henderson and Krystian Pearce start for Mansfield Town at Leyton Orient.
The pair come into a team but Chris Clements was missing from the squad as Adam Murray confirms the midfielder will be absent for ‘a few weeks’.
Murray is without suspended striker Danny Rose while keeper Scott Shearer is on the bench after suffering a concussion eight days earlier.
Follow the action live through our Stags Facebook page HERE.
STAGS: Jensen, Bennett, Howkins, Pearce, Benning, M. Rose, Chapman, Collins (C), Hurst, Henderson, Green.
Subs: Shearer, McGuire, Hoban, Baxendale, Hamilton, Hemmings, Taft.
ORIENT: Cisak, Hunt, Erichot, Parkes, Semedo, Kelly (c), Atangana, Massey, Cornick, Cox, Palmer
Subs: Sargeant, Pollock, Keenedy, Weir, Koroma, McCallum, Bowery
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.